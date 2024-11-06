Elderly man murdered over land dispute in Natore

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 02:09 pm

Related News

Elderly man murdered over land dispute in Natore

Locals said there had long been a dispute between the families over the ownership of a piece of land

UNB
06 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 02:09 pm
Elderly man murdered over land dispute in Natore

A 70-year-old man was killed allegedly by his nephews over a disputed land in Singra upazila of Natore today (6 November).

The deceased was Arshab Ali, a resident of Choupukudia village under the upazila.

Singra police station's Officer-in-Charge Asmaul Haque said legal action will be taken.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals said there had long been a dispute between the families over the ownership of a piece of land.

In the morning, members of both families got locked into an argument and at one stage nephews Yousuf and Ahsan beat up Arshab with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

 

murder / elderly men / Dispute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

16m | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

1h | Videos
US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

1h | Videos
US election: Trump is the next president

US election: Trump is the next president

2h | Videos