Elderly man murdered over land dispute in Natore

A 70-year-old man was killed allegedly by his nephews over a disputed land in Singra upazila of Natore today (6 November).

The deceased was Arshab Ali, a resident of Choupukudia village under the upazila.

Singra police station's Officer-in-Charge Asmaul Haque said legal action will be taken.

Locals said there had long been a dispute between the families over the ownership of a piece of land.

In the morning, members of both families got locked into an argument and at one stage nephews Yousuf and Ahsan beat up Arshab with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.