Elderly man dies of heart attack after RAB interrogation

A 60-year-old man, who fell ill during interrogation by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), died of cardiac arrest at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, Md Nazrul Islam, who lived in Chattogram's Rangunia, was accused in a murder case.

"As Nazrul felt sick while we were verifying his identity [during interrogation], we sent him to a private hospital at Patenga and later to the CMCH where he died," RAB Chattogram Zone Commander Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf Ali said.

"Doctors informed us that Nazrul died of a heart attack," he told the media, adding that Nazrul's wife was there.

Nazrul's family did not make any complaint against RAB.

According to RAB, Nazrul was detained in front of the Chevron Diagnostic Centre in the Panchlaish area of the port city around 10pm on Tuesday. Later, he was taken to the RAB office at Patenga.

The key allegation against the man was that he was irregular in appearing in court hearings on the case.

Nazrul has long had heart ailments, and was under treatment by Indian cardiologist Devi Shetty, her wife said, adding that he had a 95% heart block.

Nazrul was a contractor by profession and was involved in BNP politics once.