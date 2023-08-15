Elderly man dies in Cox's Bazar landslide

An elderly man died in a landslide in Cox's Bazar today.

"The incident took place in East Larpara of Jhilongja Union of Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila at 11am on Tuesday (15 August)," Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station OC Md Rafiqul Islam.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azam, 75, a resident of East Larpara of Jhelongja Union of Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila.

Citing locals, police said that there was intermittent light and moderate rain in Cox's Bazar during the day and night on Monday. At night, family members including Mohammad Azam were cutting hills to build a house in East Larpara of Jhelongja Union in Cox's Bazar Sadar. It caused landslides. Later, on Tuesday morning, Mohammad Azam and his relatives went to remove the debris. Suddenly another landslide occurred and a lump of a soil from the hill fell on Mohammad Azam.

Later, relatives rescued Mohammad Azam and took him to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead on duty, said the OC.

OC Rafiqul said that the body of the deceased has been handed over to the relatives after the legal process.