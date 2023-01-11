Elderly lady dies in road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

Elderly lady dies in road accident

The housemaid was crushed by a bus at the Bata Signal intersection

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 07:27 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An elderly woman died after a public bus ran over her at the Elephant Road area of the capital on Wednesday. The police have arrested the driver and seized the killer bus.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, 65, and she served as a domestic help in the New Market area. Murad Khan, sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, told The Business Standard that Rokeya was crossing the Bata Signal intersection at around 11am when a Malancha Paribahan bus rammed into her.

She was subsequently taken to the Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Medical University for emergency treatment, but had to be moved again to a private hospital where she was finally pronounced dead, Murad Khan said.

The police official also said that after completing the necessary legal procedures the dead body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Rowshan Ara Begum, the only daughter of the deceased, said the corpse will be taken to the Damudya upazilla in Shariatpur for funeral rites.

"She used to regularly cross the Bata Signal intersection to go to the New Market home, where she worked. But, on Wednesday, a bus unfortunately crushed her on her path. Our life is like that, nobody cares," Rowshan Ara concluded before bursting into tears in front of the Dhaka Medical mortuary.

Accident / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

19m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index