Elderly lady dies in road accident

An elderly woman died after a public bus ran over her at the Elephant Road area of the capital on Wednesday. The police have arrested the driver and seized the killer bus.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum, 65, and she served as a domestic help in the New Market area. Murad Khan, sub-inspector of New Market Police Station, told The Business Standard that Rokeya was crossing the Bata Signal intersection at around 11am when a Malancha Paribahan bus rammed into her.

She was subsequently taken to the Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Medical University for emergency treatment, but had to be moved again to a private hospital where she was finally pronounced dead, Murad Khan said.

The police official also said that after completing the necessary legal procedures the dead body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Rowshan Ara Begum, the only daughter of the deceased, said the corpse will be taken to the Damudya upazilla in Shariatpur for funeral rites.

"She used to regularly cross the Bata Signal intersection to go to the New Market home, where she worked. But, on Wednesday, a bus unfortunately crushed her on her path. Our life is like that, nobody cares," Rowshan Ara concluded before bursting into tears in front of the Dhaka Medical mortuary.