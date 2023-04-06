Eight vehicles, 6 companies fined Tk20 lakh for air pollution

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 06:12 pm

In special drives to combat air pollution in Dhaka, mobile courts have fined eight vehicles, six companies, and six brick kilns a total of Tk20.57 lakh.

The Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of the Directorate of Environment operated the mobile courts in Manik Mia Avenue, Dhanmondi, Khilgaon and Dhamrai areas on Thrusday (6 April).

During the drives, six illegal brick kilns in Dhamrai area were fined Tk20 lakh while eight vehicles in Manik Mia Avenue were fined Tk12,000 for air pollution.

Additionally, six companies have been fined Tk45,000 for polluting air by keeping construction materials in open condition.

