Eight more countries greet Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
19 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 06:30 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Egypt, Luxembourg, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia and Brazil congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the premier of Bangladesh for the 4th straight term.

In a congratulatory message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Sheikh Hasina on assuming office of the prime minister once again in the aftermath of the general elections of Bangladesh.

"I am confident that the relations between our countries based on historical and cultural ties will further deepen and strengthen during your new term," he said.

In another message, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi extended his warmest congregations to Sheikh Hasina on winning the general elections securing a new term as prime minister of Bangladesh.

"Your re-election to this high office reflects the confidence and trust your people have in your able leadership to achieve further progress for your country," he said.

Abdel Fattah said Egypt and Bangladesh share a long history of friendship and cooperation and he express his confident that the bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to grow over the coming years for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in his congratulatory letter, hailed Sheikh Hasina for the leadership she has demonstrated during her four terms as Prime Minister as evidenced by the significant social and economic achievements of her government.

He wished her fifth term to be a resounding success in guiding the destiny of the friendly nation.

Lula da Silva assured that Bangladesh will always have a steadfast partner in Brazil in the pursuit of peace and prosperity for the societies.

He hoped the two countries can continue to work together to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite the nations.

The year 2023 was highly positive for the relations between the two nations as the Brazilian president recalled the meeting between him and Bangladesh premier on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg where they had the opportunity to discuss the paths of sustainable development and the pursuit of prosperity and well-being for the peoples.

He also invited Bangladesh premier to visit Brazil at a date to be mutually agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

In separate letters, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Luxemburg's Vice-Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister for Cooperation and Humanitarian Action Xavier Bettel extended their warmest congratulations and best wishes to Sheikh Hasina on securing the absolute majority in the 12th National Election of Bangladesh.

They also wished sound health and happiness for Bangladesh premier as well as for the government and Bangladesh's further welfare and prosperity.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting message, he wrote, "On behalf of the Government and the people of Malaysia, I extend my heartiest congratulations to you on being sworn in for a fourth term as the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."

"In your tenure as Prime Minister, you have remarkably steered your country through more than a decade of robust economic growth, ensuring that Bangladesh emerged as one of the success stories of Asia," he added.

