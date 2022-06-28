Eight Indian fishing trawlers and 135 crews detained

Bangladesh

TBS report
28 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 05:47 pm

Related News

Eight Indian fishing trawlers and 135 crews detained

TBS report
28 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 05:47 pm
Eight Indian fishing trawlers and 135 crews detained

The Bangladesh Navy on Monday detained eight Indian fishing trawlers along with 135 crews from Kuakata, 36-60 nautical miles inside the Bangladesh-India international maritime boundary while fishing in the deep sea amid the restricted period. 

The process of handover of the crews and trawlers to the Mongla police station in Bagerhat is underway for taking necessary legal action.

The government has imposed a 65-day ban on fishing off the Bay of Bengal to try and preserve the fish stock and boost their breeding from 20 May until 23 July.

Hundreds of foreign fishing trawlers were detected on Monday in the Payra area adjacent to the Rabnabad channel in Kuakata. 

ISPR / India / Kuakata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

6h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

8h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

10h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

Fuel for non-essential vehicles banned in Sri Lanka

52m | Videos
Christiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

Christiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

1h | Videos
Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

4h | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 