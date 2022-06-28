Eight Indian fishing trawlers and 135 crews detained

The Bangladesh Navy on Monday detained eight Indian fishing trawlers along with 135 crews from Kuakata, 36-60 nautical miles inside the Bangladesh-India international maritime boundary while fishing in the deep sea amid the restricted period.

The process of handover of the crews and trawlers to the Mongla police station in Bagerhat is underway for taking necessary legal action.

The government has imposed a 65-day ban on fishing off the Bay of Bengal to try and preserve the fish stock and boost their breeding from 20 May until 23 July.

Hundreds of foreign fishing trawlers were detected on Monday in the Payra area adjacent to the Rabnabad channel in Kuakata.