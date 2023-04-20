Eid-ul-Fitr jamaats to be held at PM's gifted 200 model mosques

Bangladesh

BSS
20 April, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 05:31 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Eid-ul-Fitr Jamaats will be held in 200 model mosques and Islamic cultural centers in the country gifted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this year.

Among the 564 model mosques under construction across the country, one in each district and upazila, the prime minister has already inaugurated 200 model mosques in 4 phases.

According to an Islamic Foundation release issued today, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr congregations will be organised in the model mosques.

The government has been constructing 564 model mosques across the country. As per the government policy, every district and upazila will get a model mosque, it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised to build one model mosque in each district and upazila in the election manifesto of 2014.
 
According to the promise, 564 mosques are being built at a cost of Taka 9,435 crore all over the country.

 The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centers is also progressing fast.

