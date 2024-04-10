Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in parts of 5 districts in line with Saudi Arabia 

Bangladesh

UNB
10 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 05:07 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, is being celebrated in some upazilas of Dinajpur, Chandpur, Chapainawabganj, Barisal and Jhenaidah districts amid religious fervour in line with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (10 April).

The early celebration comes a day before the nationwide celebration of Eid in the country on Thursday.

In Dinajpur, the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held in Sadar, Chirirbandar, Biral, Kaharole, Birampur upazilas of the district in participation with several thousand Muslim devotees in the morning.

In Chandpur, residents of 40 villages in the district are also celebrating Eid today amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

Every year, people of 40 villages in Hajiganj, Matlab North, Kachua and Sharasti start Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-ul-fitr line with the KSA and other middle east countries.

In Chapainawabganj, people of two villages in Shibganj upazila are celebrating Eid today.

In Barishal, thousands of people in Barishal Sadar, Babuganj, Hizla and Muladi areas are celebrating Eid on Wednesday in line with Saudi Arabia.

In Jhenaidah, several thousand people in Bonkira of Sadar upazila, Kulbaria, Narayankandi, Boithapra, Boalia Chatkabaria, Falsi, Payradanga, Nityanandapur of Harinakunda upazila and Bhatoi of Shailkupa upazila are celebrating Eid in line with Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries.

Meanwhile, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

