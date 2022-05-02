Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated in 5 dists in line with Saudi Arabia

Residents of several villages in Chandpur, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar districts of the country have been celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday in accordance with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

In Faridpur, thousands of people of 13 villages offered their prayers at Eid congregations in the morning.

Abul Kalam Azad, former chairman of Shekhor union of Boalmari upazila said, the people of 13 villages of Rupapat and Shekhor union offered their Eid prayers at 8am today.

Thousands of people of Sahasrail, Dori Sahasrail, Shekhar, Kataghor, Chhoy Hajar, Maitkomra, Bhulbaria, Ganganandapur, Boroga, Kolimajhi, Rakhaltali, Barangkula and Surjok and Dori Sahasrail villages have been fasting during Ramadan and observing Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha along with Saudi Arabia for long.

In Chandpur, residents of around 38 villages of different upazilas are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.

Late Maulana Ishaque introduced the practice of Eid celebration in Chandpur in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia in 1931.

Devotees of these villages began fasting on the same date with the people of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, some residents of three villages in Chandpur and Patuakhali celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr even a day before Saudi Arabia in line with the celebration with Afghanistan, Mali and Niger.

In Dinajpur, prayers for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr have been held at 44 places in 5 upazilas.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer was held at the party centre of Charubabur in Dinajpur town at 8 am.

More than 300 people took part in the prayer led by Hafeez Maulana Mokhlesur Rahman, a student of Nazira Bazar Madrasa in Chirirbandar Upazila.

In the district, a section of Muslims have been performing Eid prayers in line with Saudi Arabia since 2007.

In Moulvibazar, Holy Eid-ul-Fitr congregation has been held in Moulvibazar Circuit House area in line with celebrations in Saudi Arabia.

Alhaj Abdul Mawfiq Chowdhury conducted the Eid Jamaat held on Monday at 7 am.

Apart from this district town, more than a hundred men and women from different places took part in the Eid Jamaat.

Eid Jamaat has been held in Moulvibazar Circuit House area keeping in line with Saudi Arabia for long 15 years.

In Munshiganj, Eid-ul-Fitr is also being celebrated in nine villages of the district today.

The villages are --Anandapur, Shilai, Naibkandi, Adhara, Mizikandi, Kalirchar, Banglabazar, Baghaikandi and Kangsapura part of Sadar upazila.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country Tuesday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh this evening.

The decesion was taken at a meeting of the Moon Sighting Committee at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday evening.