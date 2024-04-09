Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Thursday

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

The Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Thursday (11 April) with due solemnity, fervour and gaiety as Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and abstinence, comes to an end.

"There has been no news of sightings of the moon in the month of Shawwal anywhere in the skies of Bangladesh. In this situation, the month of Ramadan will be 30 days. In that case, Eid will be celebrated on Thursday," State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan made the disclosure after chairing a meeting with the National Moon Sighting Committee in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation (IF) at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 6:30pm this evening (9 April).

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr was determined by reviewing the moon sightings of the month of Shawwal in the Arabic year 1445.

Wishing people across the country a joyous and prosperous Eid, the minister said, "May Allah protect us from dengue, other epidemics and natural disasters."

Earlier on 8 April, people were requested to contact 02-223381725,02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917 telephone numbers and 02-223383397 and 02-9555951 fax numbers if the holy Shawwal month moon was sighted anywhere in Bangladesh skies.

The Islamic Foundation had requested people to inform the Deputy Commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the concerned district or upazila over the following telephone and fax numbers if they spotted the Shawwal month moon.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

