Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on 10 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 10 July as the moon for the month of Zilhaj on the Islamic calendar was sighted on Thursday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee came up with the decision on today at a meeting held in the capital's Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Md Abdul Awal Hawladar, additional secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, said, "The holy month of Zilhaj will start from 1 July as the moon was visible in the sky of Bangladesh on Thursday evening."

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced that Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on 9 July. 

According to the statement of the court, the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah has been confirmed at the Tamir Observatory, near Riyadh, on Wednesday evening. Accordingly, Thursday, June 30, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah some 4,500 years back.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the world offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah on the day. They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, prosperity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Eid-ul-Azha

