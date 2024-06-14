Eid-ul-Adha: Trade via Banglabandha port to remain suspended for 7 days

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 04:44 pm

Related News

Eid-ul-Adha: Trade via Banglabandha port to remain suspended for 7 days

However, the movement of travellers through the immigration checkpost will continue as usual

UNB
14 June, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 04:44 pm
Banglabandha Land Port. File Photo: Rajib Dhar
Banglabandha Land Port. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trade activities with India, Nepal, and Bhutan via the Banglabandha Land Port will remain suspended for seven days, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Banglabandha Import-Exporter Group in a meeting with the Phulbari Exporters Association of India, the C&F Agent Welfare Association, and the Truck Owners Association, took the decision to keep trading via the land port shut from 15-21 June.

A letter regarding this has already been sent to the Land Customs Station Customs Officers, Banglabandha Land Port Import Exporters, C&F Agents Association, Truck Owners Association Group, Exporters Association, Mechi Customs Clearing Forwarding Agents Association, and Bhutan Exporters Association.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the movement of travellers through the immigration checkpost will continue as usual, said Kudrat-e Khuda Milon, general secretary of Banglabandha Import-Exporter Group.

The export-import activities among Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan through the Banglabandha land port will resume on 22 June, he said.

Top News

Banglabandha Land Port / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

5h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

51m | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

20h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

22h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

18h | Videos