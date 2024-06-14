Eid-ul-Adha: Trade via Banglabandha port to remain suspended for 7 days

Trade activities with India, Nepal, and Bhutan via the Banglabandha Land Port will remain suspended for seven days, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Banglabandha Import-Exporter Group in a meeting with the Phulbari Exporters Association of India, the C&F Agent Welfare Association, and the Truck Owners Association, took the decision to keep trading via the land port shut from 15-21 June.

A letter regarding this has already been sent to the Land Customs Station Customs Officers, Banglabandha Land Port Import Exporters, C&F Agents Association, Truck Owners Association Group, Exporters Association, Mechi Customs Clearing Forwarding Agents Association, and Bhutan Exporters Association.

However, the movement of travellers through the immigration checkpost will continue as usual, said Kudrat-e Khuda Milon, general secretary of Banglabandha Import-Exporter Group.

The export-import activities among Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Bhutan through the Banglabandha land port will resume on 22 June, he said.