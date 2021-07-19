Eid-ul-Adha: Over 26.2 lakh people leave capital in three days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:27 pm

Post and Telecommunication Minister, Mustafa Jabbar revealed the figures on his social media account today

More than 26.2 lakh people have left the capital in three days from 15 July to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha with their near ones.

Post and Telecommunication Minister, Mustafa Jabbar revealed the figures on his social media account today.

The figures came after inspecting movements of subscribers of the country's four mobile SIM operators, who left the city.

Following the withdrawal of the strict lockdown, some 7,31,469 subscribers of the four mobile SIM operators left the capital on 15 July. 

Moreover, 9,62,218 more people left Dhaka on 16 July and 9,26,472 on the next day. 

