Eid-ul-Adha: Dhaka South sets up control room to oversee waste disposal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 07:43 pm

Related News

Eid-ul-Adha: Dhaka South sets up control room to oversee waste disposal

The control room has begun monitoring the waste removal activities in temporary cattle markets under the city corporation

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 07:43 pm
Dhaka South City Corporation logo. Photo: Collected
Dhaka South City Corporation logo. Photo: Collected

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has set up a central control room to monitor the waste disposal activities during the Eid-ul-Adha.

The control room, set up in the Shitalakshya Hall of Nagar Bhaban, the head office of Dhaka South, will oversee disposal of waste produced in cattle markets and animal sacrifice during Eid, reads a press statement today (14 June).

The control room has begun monitoring the waste removal activities in temporary cattle markets under the city corporation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the central control room will work to coordinate the officers and employees engaged in the field level in the ward-based sacrificial animal waste removal activities from 2:00pm on Eid day to the next day.

The Dhaka South has called on the public to call the Central Control Room on 01709900888 and 02223386014 if the sacrificial animal waste is not removed on time.

To supervise and manage the collective activities of the central control room, departmental orders have already been issued by distributing the responsibilities of various levels of officials and employees.

The central control room will be run from 2:00pm today to 10:00pm on 18 June through a total of 13 sessions.

The city corporation also issued an office order appointing six regional executive officers of the city corporation as executive magistrates to maintain the law and order at the leased 10 temporary cattle markets and to stop the temporary sales activities of the seasonal leather traders.

At the same time, another office order has been issued to form 11 teams consisting of officers and employees of various levels of the corporation for the purpose of information exchange and monitoring of 11 leased slaughterhouses.

In a separate order, the city corporation instructed authorities concerned to form 10 teams for on-site supervision of sacrificial animal markets and waste removal of sacrificial animals. These teams will be responsible for 10 areas of Dhaka South.

Top News

Eid-ul-Adha / Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) / Waste disposal / Sacrificial animal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

8h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

4h | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

23h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

1d | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

22h | Videos