Eid-ul-Adha: Dhaka South sets up control room to oversee waste disposal

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has set up a central control room to monitor the waste disposal activities during the Eid-ul-Adha.

The control room, set up in the Shitalakshya Hall of Nagar Bhaban, the head office of Dhaka South, will oversee disposal of waste produced in cattle markets and animal sacrifice during Eid, reads a press statement today (14 June).

The control room has begun monitoring the waste removal activities in temporary cattle markets under the city corporation.

Besides, the central control room will work to coordinate the officers and employees engaged in the field level in the ward-based sacrificial animal waste removal activities from 2:00pm on Eid day to the next day.

The Dhaka South has called on the public to call the Central Control Room on 01709900888 and 02223386014 if the sacrificial animal waste is not removed on time.

To supervise and manage the collective activities of the central control room, departmental orders have already been issued by distributing the responsibilities of various levels of officials and employees.

The central control room will be run from 2:00pm today to 10:00pm on 18 June through a total of 13 sessions.

The city corporation also issued an office order appointing six regional executive officers of the city corporation as executive magistrates to maintain the law and order at the leased 10 temporary cattle markets and to stop the temporary sales activities of the seasonal leather traders.

At the same time, another office order has been issued to form 11 teams consisting of officers and employees of various levels of the corporation for the purpose of information exchange and monitoring of 11 leased slaughterhouses.

In a separate order, the city corporation instructed authorities concerned to form 10 teams for on-site supervision of sacrificial animal markets and waste removal of sacrificial animals. These teams will be responsible for 10 areas of Dhaka South.