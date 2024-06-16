Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in 30 Shariatpur villages

Bangladesh

UNB
16 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in 30 Shariatpur villages

In the district, around 20,000 people in at least 30 villages, including Sureshwar, Kedarpur, Chakdh, and South Daraghar, follow Jan Sharif Shah Sureshwari.

UNB
16 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 09:36 pm
The followers of Sureshwar Darbar Sharif performed Eid prayers at various Eidgahs and mosques between 7:30am and 9:30am. Photo: UNB
The followers of Sureshwar Darbar Sharif performed Eid prayers at various Eidgahs and mosques between 7:30am and 9:30am. Photo: UNB

Following Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, the followers of Sureshwar Pir in 30 villages across six upazilas of Shariatpur celebrated Eid-ul-Adha today (16 June).

The followers of Sureshwar Darbar Sharif performed Eid prayers at various Eidgahs and mosques between 7:30am and 9:30am.

Syed Kamal Noori, the current mutawalli (caretaker) of Sureshwar Pir in the Naria upazila of Shariatpur, confirmed this information.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is known that for at least a 100 years, the devotees and followers of a Sufi saint named Jan Sharif Shah Sureshwari have been celebrating Eid-ul-Adha based on moon sightings, in line with the Middle East.

In the district, around 20,000 people in at least 30 villages, including Sureshwar, Kedarpur, Chakdh, and South Daraghar, follow Jan Sharif Shah Sureshwari. In the morning, thousands of worshippers performed Eid prayers at the grounds of Sureshwar Darbar Sharif.

At this time, the Eid congregation was led by Syed Belal Noori, the brother of the current Pir of Darbar Sharif, Syed Kamal Noori, and the prayers were conducted by Pir Syed Kamal Noori.

After the prayers, the followers of Shah Sureshwari celebrated the formalities of Eid-ul-Adha by eating sweet dishes such as khichuri and semai.

The current mutawalli (caretaker) of Sureshwar Pir, Syed Kamal Noori, said, "As the moon was sighted on Sunday in 69 countries including Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Muslims in those countries are celebrating Eid al-Adha today. Hence, in line with them, the followers of Shah Sureshwari in Shariatpur are celebrating Eid.

"Since 1928, we have been celebrating Eid in line with Saudi Arabia. Continuing this tradition, at least 10,000 devotees in 30 villages of Shariatpur district are celebrating Eid with us."

Shariatpur / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

9h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

11h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

7h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

31m | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

23h | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos