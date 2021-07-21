Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated amid relaxed lockdown

The holy Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated across the country today with due solemnity and religious fervor amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The main and first Eid-ul-Adha congregation (jamaat) held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque amid coronavirus pandemic maintaining government-set health guidelines.

The Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah some 4,500 years back.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the world offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah on the day.

They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, prosperity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Like other Muslim countries, the Muslim devotees of Bangladesh celebrate the religious festival tomorrow as per the lunar calendar.

Photo- Faijullah Wasif

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muslim devotees of the country are celebrating the Eid festival maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing strictly.

Photo- Faijullah Wasif

Animal sacrifices have started across the country after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers on Wednesday.

Photo- Faijullah Wasif

After Eid jamaat, animal sacrifice started in the alleys of the capital.

Photo- Jahir Rayhan

Eid Jamaat is not being held at the National Eidgah Maidan in the capital, like last time, due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

Most of the Dhaka residents are slaughtering the sacrificial animals in front of their houses.