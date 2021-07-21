Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated amid relaxed lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 July, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 11:42 am

Related News

Eid-ul-Adha being celebrated amid relaxed lockdown

The main and first jamaat held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

TBS Report 
21 July, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 11:42 am
Photo: Salahuddin Palash
Photo: Salahuddin Palash

The holy Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated across the country today with due solemnity and religious fervor amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The main and first Eid-ul-Adha congregation (jamaat) held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque amid coronavirus pandemic maintaining government-set health guidelines.

The Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah some 4,500 years back.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

Main Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the world offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah on the day. 

They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, prosperity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Like other Muslim countries, the Muslim devotees of Bangladesh celebrate the religious festival tomorrow as per the lunar calendar.

Photo- Faijullah Wasif
Photo- Faijullah Wasif

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muslim devotees of the country are celebrating the Eid festival maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing strictly.

Photo- Faijullah Wasif
Photo- Faijullah Wasif

Animal sacrifices have started across the country after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers on Wednesday.

Photo- Faijullah Wasif
Photo- Faijullah Wasif

After Eid jamaat, animal sacrifice started in the alleys of the capital.

Photo- Jahir Rayhan
Photo- Jahir Rayhan

Eid Jamaat is not being held at the National Eidgah Maidan in the capital, like last time, due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

Most of the Dhaka residents are slaughtering the sacrificial animals in front of their houses.

Top News

Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities