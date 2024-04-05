Eid journey: Rail passengers increase at Kamalapur station on Friday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 08:02 pm

Related News

Eid journey: Rail passengers increase at Kamalapur station on Friday

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 08:02 pm
Passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Friday (5 April). Photo: TBS
Passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Friday (5 April). Photo: TBS

The number of homebound passengers increased on Friday (5 April) at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

However, the passengers were happy to have smooth journeys as there were no schedule delays today.

"There was a huge crowd in the morning. It slowed down a bit around 10am-11am. After noon, the crowd started to increase again," said Abrar, a scout member in charge of discipline at Kamalapur station.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The station authorities are checking passengers' tickets three times before they enter the station to control ticketless passengers.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"There was a bit of a rush when entering the station as there was ticket checking. However, it is nice that there are no extra passengers and no overcrowding," said Ashraf Khan, a passenger of Jamuna Express. 

There is also a standing ticket system for people arriving at the station without a ticket. In each train, 25% of the total seats in "Shovon" class are reserved for standing tickets.

At Kamalapur station, passengers were seen crowding to get those tickets.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Standing tickets go on sale two hours before the train departs, but today these tickets were sold out in just a few minutes. Many had to go back without getting that ticket or had to wait for the next train.

Mymensingh-bound passenger Md Samsuddin said he had to wait for a long time to get a ticket. 

Masud Sarwar, station master at Kamalapur Station, said, "We had a one-hour schedule disaster yesterday. So far today we haven't had a problem with our schedule. 

"However, since it is Eid journey, we are checking the passengers for the sake of security. So they may get two to four minutes late to board the train. Due to the check, the train has to stop for a little longer than usual. It's taking some time but it can't be called a schedule-disaster."

He said the Railway has 42 pairs of trains running every day with eight additional Eid special trains running all over Bangladesh.

"According to the capacity of the Railway, 1.5 lakh people from Dhaka and around 2.5 lakh people from all over Bangladesh will be able to travel by rail every day this Eid," he added.

Top News

Train journey / Eid journey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

10h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

10h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

48m | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

1h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

21h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

22h | Videos