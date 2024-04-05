Eid journey: Rail passengers increase at Kamalapur station on Friday

The number of homebound passengers increased on Friday (5 April) at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

However, the passengers were happy to have smooth journeys as there were no schedule delays today.

"There was a huge crowd in the morning. It slowed down a bit around 10am-11am. After noon, the crowd started to increase again," said Abrar, a scout member in charge of discipline at Kamalapur station.

The station authorities are checking passengers' tickets three times before they enter the station to control ticketless passengers.

Photo: TBS

"There was a bit of a rush when entering the station as there was ticket checking. However, it is nice that there are no extra passengers and no overcrowding," said Ashraf Khan, a passenger of Jamuna Express.

There is also a standing ticket system for people arriving at the station without a ticket. In each train, 25% of the total seats in "Shovon" class are reserved for standing tickets.

At Kamalapur station, passengers were seen crowding to get those tickets.

Photo: TBS

Standing tickets go on sale two hours before the train departs, but today these tickets were sold out in just a few minutes. Many had to go back without getting that ticket or had to wait for the next train.

Mymensingh-bound passenger Md Samsuddin said he had to wait for a long time to get a ticket.

Masud Sarwar, station master at Kamalapur Station, said, "We had a one-hour schedule disaster yesterday. So far today we haven't had a problem with our schedule.

"However, since it is Eid journey, we are checking the passengers for the sake of security. So they may get two to four minutes late to board the train. Due to the check, the train has to stop for a little longer than usual. It's taking some time but it can't be called a schedule-disaster."

He said the Railway has 42 pairs of trains running every day with eight additional Eid special trains running all over Bangladesh.

"According to the capacity of the Railway, 1.5 lakh people from Dhaka and around 2.5 lakh people from all over Bangladesh will be able to travel by rail every day this Eid," he added.