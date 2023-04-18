Eid journey: Pressure increases on road, relief on rail

The capital Dhaka has begun to empty out from Tuesday afternoon, the last working day of government offices before Eid-ul-Fitr, as the pressure of homebound people increased on the roads exiting the city.

The traffic pressure on several busy roads in key areas such as Badda Link Road, Jatrabari, Gabtoli, Mohakhali, Mirpur, Kamalapur, and Sadarghat increased as the day progressed.

People concerned said while the Eid journey by bus went smoothly on Tuesday, people may face a little more difficulty from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, thanks to the strict enforcement of ticket checking, railway passengers were able to leave Dhaka without any hassle.

On the other hand, the pressure at the Sadarghat launch terminal was relatively low since many people from the southern region are going home by bus via the Padma Bridge.

Abul Kalam, president of the Mohakhali Inter-District Bus Owners' Association, said there are no traffic congestions despite the slow movement of traffic in certain areas including the Tangail highway along the northern route.

"There may be some traffic jams in the Bangabandhu Bridge area starting from Wednesday. There could also be some traffic congestion between Tongi and Joydevpur intersection," he added.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the Sarak Paribahan Samity, stated that no significant traffic jams were observed on the roads on Tuesday. Homebound people are returning home with ease and relief, so far.

People concerned said that a 13-kilometre-long traffic jam formed from the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail to Elenga in Kalihati early in the morning, caused by three accidents on the eastern side of the bridge. However, the congestion eased later.

A severe traffic jam has occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway from Kanchpur in Narayanganj to Aukhab since Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the special launch service on 41 routes in the southern region from Sadarghat Launch Terminal started Tuesday morning.

The terminal authorities have instructed to keep 180 launches ready for the Eid journey.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's (BIWTC) passenger ship MV Madhumati left Sadarghat for Chandpur-Barisal-Jhalokathi-Kaikhali-Hularhat-Charkhali and Baramachua on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) officials said that this special launch service will continue till 27 April.

Kabir Hossain, joint director of BIWTA's maritime safety and traffic management department, said that all preparations have been made to provide smooth and safe passenger services.

"There was not much passenger pressure for the special launch services from Sadarghat on the first day of the service. However, the number of passengers has increased more than before," he added.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has announced the suspension of trucks, covered vans and lorries on the highway for three days before Eid.

According to BRTA, vehicles carrying food items, perishable goods, and export goods including garments, medicines, fertilisers, raw hides and fuel will be exempted from the ban.

Relief on the train despite slight delay

Despite some delay, Eid passengers were able to leave Dhaka by train on Tuesday, thanks to the checking and orderly arrangements at Kamalapur.

The Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati was scheduled to depart from Dhaka station at 7:45 am, but it left at 8:40 am. The Rajshahi-bound Dhumketu Express left the station 40 minutes behind schedule. On Monday, it was delayed by 20 minutes. The Nilphamari-bound Nilsagar Express left the station 20 minutes late, departing at 8 am.

Dhaka Station Manager Masud Sarwar stated that there was a delay of more than two hours a day earlier due to the accident in Cumilla, but it has now been reduced to one hour. He also mentioned that the situation is expected to improve gradually.

On Tuesday, some passengers were spotted on trains bound for northern districts, but those for the eastern route were empty.

Officials said approximately 46,000 people are departing Dhaka every day on 52 trains, including 34 intercity trains, for the Eid journey.