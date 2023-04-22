Eid jamaat held at Baitul Mukarram, National Eidgah

People from all around the city gathered at the national mosque of Bangladesh and the National Eidgah to offer Eid prayers today.

The first jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at Baitul Mukarram was held at 7am on Saturday.

Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman conducted the first jamaat.

A total of five jamaats will be held at Baitul Mukarram, the second jamaat being at 8am, third at 9am, fourth at 10am and the last and fifth one at 11am.

The first jamaat at the National Eidgah was held at 8:30am Saturday.

Mozammel Haque, who came to National Eidgah from Sutrapur with his son, said this memory of coming to the Eidgah holding his father's hand will be a cherished childhood memory for my son.