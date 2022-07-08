Eid holiday: Trains delayed, passengers forced to wait for hours at station

Trains starting from Kamalapur Railway Station are being delayed for 3-4 hours, aggravating the sufferings of passengers during the Eid holidays.

Throngs of passengers have been gathering on the platform of the train station since morning, even many were seen climbing onto the train roofs to reach their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

Despite restrictions on travelling on train roofs, no action was taken by the law enforcement agencies or the station authorities to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, the schedules of all the trains were disrupted on Friday, the fourth day of Eid travels by train.

Especially trains leaving for the Northern side of the country are being delayed by 3-4 hours.

Dhumketu Express train from Rajshahi was scheduled to leave at 6am, but due to schedule disruption, the train reached the platform after 9am.

Nilsagar Express was scheduled to leave for Chilahati at 6:40am but it did not arrive at the platform even after three hours.

Crowds of passengers were seen waiting for trains at Kamalapur railway station on Friday morning. Some even laid down at the station as they had to wait for at least 2-3 hours for their train in the scorching heat.

Passengers complained that this time the schedule of any train before and after Eid was not appropriate. It takes two days to buy a return ticket and two days to reach there.

One of the passengers, Shirin Akhtar, said, "I have been sitting here since morning. I cannot even get on buses because I'm sick.