Eid being celebrated across country

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across country on Tuesday (3 April).

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning "festival of breaking of the fast" as it marks the end of the Muslim's fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The first Eid jamaat at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital was held at 7am on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Throngs of people were seen attending the jamaat. Members of law enforcement agencies were stationed at Baitul Mukarram to maintain safety and security of all.

Picture: TBS

A total of five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital, according to a press release issued by Islamic Foundation on Saturday.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman led the first Eid jamaat.

Photo: TBS

The second Eid jamaat was held at 8am led by Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi. Dr Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari will lead the third jamaat at 9am while Hafez Maolana Ehsanul Haque and Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem will lead the fourth and fifth jamaat respectively at 10am and 10:45am.

Meanwhile, large crowds were seen at the National Eidgah where the Eid jamaat was held at 8:30am.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, the main Eid jaamat of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, was held at the National Eidgah in the capital today after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After two years, country's main Eid Jamaat was held in the National Eidgah in a festive manner without any restrictions.

The Eid jamaat could not be placed for the last two years at the National Eidgah due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Hafez Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin, khatib of at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the main Eid jamaat held at 8:30am.

Cabinet members, members of national parliament, politicians, diplomats and people from all walks gathered at the Eidgah to perform Eid prayers.

Law enforcement agencies ensured foolproof security at the site.