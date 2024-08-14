Eggs thrown at Salman, Anisul outside court premises

Eggs thrown at former law minister Anisul Huq at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on Wednesday (14 August). Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

General people, including some lawyers, outside the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court today (14 August) threw eggs at Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq.

The incident occurred around 7:30pm when they were being taken to a police van after the court placed them into a 10-day remand each, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the remand order after the accused were produced in the court in a murder case.

No lawyer represented them.

Earlier around 6:30pm, many people threw eggs at a police van escorting Salman, Anisul to the court.

At one point, they were taken inside an iron cage in the court for their safety. The commotion disrupted court procedure.

Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were taken into custody yesterday after arrest from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.

They were arrested in a case filed with the New Market Police Station, said DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan.

The duo was charged with instigating the killing of a shop employee, Shahjahan Ali, 24, in the New Market area on 16 July during quota reform protests, according to court sources.