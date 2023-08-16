Egg price hike: 9 orgs fined in Ctg, B’baria

The DNCRP fined a farm and an egg warehouse for their failure to present proper receipt for the sale and purchase of eggs at Brahmanbaria on Wednesday (16 August). Photo: TBS

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined nine organisations in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria a total Tk24,000 for selling eggs at a higher price than the government fixed price.

Nasrin Haque, director of DNCRP's Chattogram office, who led the drive said seven organisations in the post city have been fined Tk10,000 for selling eggs at a higher price.

The organisations are J Alam Brothers, Halal Shop, Janapriyo Shop, Jilani Store, Nasfika Traders, Amin Enterprise and Raj Enterprise.

On the other hand, a farm and an egg warehouse in Brahmanbaria district have been fined Tk14,000 for their failure to provide proper documentation for the sale and purchase of eggs.

A DNCRP team conducted a drive at Anandabazar area of Brahmanbaria district this afternoon.

Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of DNCRP, said Titas Poultry Farm was fined Tk10,000 and the owner of a warehouse was fined Tk4,000 as they failed to show receipts for egg sales and purchase.

Besides, two potato traders in Brahmanbaria were also fined Tk2,000 for not keeping the price list in the shop.

The DNCRP official said the operation will continue.