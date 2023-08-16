Egg price hike: 9 orgs fined in Ctg, B’baria

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

Egg price hike: 9 orgs fined in Ctg, B’baria

TBS Report 
16 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 05:11 pm
The DNCRP fined a farm and an egg warehouse for their failure to present proper receipt for the sale and purchase of eggs at Brahmanbaria on Wednesday (16 August). Photo: TBS
The DNCRP fined a farm and an egg warehouse for their failure to present proper receipt for the sale and purchase of eggs at Brahmanbaria on Wednesday (16 August). Photo: TBS

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined nine organisations in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria a total Tk24,000 for selling eggs at a higher price than the government fixed price.

Nasrin Haque, director of DNCRP's Chattogram office, who led the drive said seven organisations in the post city have been fined Tk10,000 for selling eggs at a higher price.

The organisations are J Alam Brothers, Halal Shop, Janapriyo Shop, Jilani Store, Nasfika Traders, Amin Enterprise and Raj Enterprise.

On the other hand, a farm and an egg warehouse in Brahmanbaria district have been fined Tk14,000 for their failure to provide proper documentation for the sale and purchase of eggs. 

A DNCRP team conducted a drive at Anandabazar area of Brahmanbaria district this afternoon.

Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of DNCRP, said Titas Poultry Farm was fined Tk10,000 and the owner of a warehouse was fined Tk4,000 as they failed to show receipts for egg sales and purchase.

Besides, two potato traders in Brahmanbaria were also fined Tk2,000 for not keeping the price list in the shop. 

The DNCRP official said the operation will continue.

Egg Prices / Brahmanbaria / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

42m | TBS Economy
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

3h | TBS World
Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

5h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years