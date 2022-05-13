Egg, lentil, onion, garlic prices jump

Prices of daily commodities, especially egg, lentil, onion and garlic, have gone up within a week.

On Friday, in the capital's Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar, a dozen of eggs was being sold at Tk120 which was sold last week at Tk100.

The price of onion has increased by Tk15 per kg and is being sold at Tk45.

Fine lentils are being sold at Tk130 with a Tk10 jump in price. The price of local garlic has almost doubled to Tk80-90 per kg.

Mohammad Hridoy, a seller at Hridoy General Store in Moghbazar, said the price of onion has gone up by Tk15 in a week.

"We have to buy at a higher price so the sale has to be made at a higher price," he told TBS.

Hannan Sikder, who came to Karwan Bazaar to buy eggs, said that the price of oil has gone up and so has the price of eggs.

"The price of lentil has also gone up. If the prices of all the daily necessities go up, what will we eat? We are not able to increase our income. So now we have to eat less and less," he said.

Mohammad Shamsur Ahmed, owner of Ali Traders, a wholesaler in the capital's Shyambazar, said the price of local garlic has gone up.

"Now it is being sold wholesale Tk70 per kg. According to him, the reason for the increase in prices is because the demand is more than the supply," he said.

Onion import from India has stopped now as the import approval period has expired and as a result, prices have risen.

Shamsur Ahmed said there is no crisis of onion in the country.

"Consumers are buying more for fear of rising prices. This has increased the demand," he said.

Onions were being sold at a wholesale price of Tk34 per kg on Thursday and at Tk31 per kg on Friday.