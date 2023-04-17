Efforts underway to boost connections between Bangladesh, India: Pranay Verma

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:02 pm

Related News

Efforts underway to boost connections between Bangladesh, India: Pranay Verma

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 01:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma has said that the two neighbouring nations are working to bolster the communication, including trade and business, between the people.

"Multiple efforts are underway to enhance road and rail communication between the two countries," he said while responding to a question from journalists in Rajshahi after paying homage to national leader AHM Kamaruzzaman on the occasion of Mujibnagar Day.

Earlier, on Monday morning, Pranay Verma along with Assistant High Commissioner of India in Rajshahi Manoj Kumar visited the grave of martyred national leader AHM Kamaruzzaman in Rajshahi's Kadirganj on the occasion of historic Mujibnagar Day.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

They placed a wreath there and observed a minute of silence in memory of the historic day marking the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's first government on 17 April 1971.

Noting the cooperation between the two nations during the 1971 Liberation War, the high commissioner hoped that the friendly relations will be preserved in future.

Top News

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma / Mujibnagar Day / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

20m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan