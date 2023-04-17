Efforts underway to boost connections between Bangladesh, India: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma has said that the two neighbouring nations are working to bolster the communication, including trade and business, between the people.

"Multiple efforts are underway to enhance road and rail communication between the two countries," he said while responding to a question from journalists in Rajshahi after paying homage to national leader AHM Kamaruzzaman on the occasion of Mujibnagar Day.

Earlier, on Monday morning, Pranay Verma along with Assistant High Commissioner of India in Rajshahi Manoj Kumar visited the grave of martyred national leader AHM Kamaruzzaman in Rajshahi's Kadirganj on the occasion of historic Mujibnagar Day.

Photo: Collected

They placed a wreath there and observed a minute of silence in memory of the historic day marking the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's first government on 17 April 1971.

Noting the cooperation between the two nations during the 1971 Liberation War, the high commissioner hoped that the friendly relations will be preserved in future.