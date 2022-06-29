Efforts beefed up to ensure Padma Bridge security, no long queues of vehicles at toll plazas 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Members of the Bangladesh Army police along with the local administration have strengthened their monitoring and security efforts to prevent any untoward incident on the Padma Bridge.

No long queues of vehicles were seen at the two ends of the megastructure on Wednesday morning – three days since the government decided to prohibit motorcycles from plying on it until further notice. 

The toll plaza at the Mawa point of the bridge saw a low turnout of vehicles today (29 June) morning.

However, some motorbikers were seen gathered near the adjacent roads with the hope to cross the bridge but were not allowed to do so.

Many even resorted to crossing the bridge using pick-up vans with their vehicles. They complained that they could not cross the river any other way as ferry services have been suspended. 

Mostly buses, cars and goods-laden trucks were crossing the bridge with ease as there was no tailback near the toll plaza areas.

The Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from 6am Monday as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge on its opening day.

This was the first accident reported since the Padma Bridge was opened to traffic. 

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mahmudur Rahman, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), "We are not allowing motorbikes to come near the toll plaza area. 

"We can't say that the number of vehicles crossing the bridge has dropped significantly [due to the ban on motorbikes]. Buses, cars and goods-laden trucks are using the bridge without any hassle."
 

Bangladesh / Padma Bridge

