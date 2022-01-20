Effort goes on to pass CEC, EC appointment bill in current JS session: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said efforts would be continued to pass the draft law, approved by the Cabinet, for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioner (EC) as per the constitution.

"Efforts would be made to pass the draft law, approved by the Cabinet, for the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioner in the current session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS)," he said.

The law minister was talking to the reporters after attending a discussion at the deputy commissioner (DC) conference at the Osmani Memorial auditorium here.

On Monday last, the Cabinet approved the draft of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022 aiming to formulate a law as per the constitution.



The approval was given at the regular Cabinet meeting held at the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.