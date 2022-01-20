Effort goes on to pass CEC, EC appointment bill in current JS session: Law Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
20 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

Effort goes on to pass CEC, EC appointment bill in current JS session: Law Minister

BSS
20 January, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 07:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said efforts would be continued to pass the draft law, approved by the Cabinet, for the appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioner (EC) as per the constitution. 

"Efforts would be made to pass the draft law, approved by the Cabinet, for the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioner in the current session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS)," he said. 

The law minister was talking to the reporters after attending a discussion at the deputy commissioner (DC) conference at the Osmani Memorial auditorium here. 

On Monday last, the Cabinet approved the draft of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022 aiming to formulate a law as per the constitution.
 
The approval was given at the regular Cabinet meeting held at the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / EC formation / EC formation law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

3h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

3h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre