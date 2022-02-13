Educational institutions may reopen at the end of this month: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Educational institutions may reopen at the end of this month: PM

“If the coronavirus situation improves, educational institutions will be reopened at the end of this month,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Picture: Screensgrab
Picture: Screensgrab

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said if the coronavirus situation in the country improves educational institutions maybe reopened at the end of this month.

The prime minister made the remark while virtually unveiling the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations results on Sunday (13 February) from Ganobhaban. 

"If the coronavirus situation improves, educational institutions will be reopened at the end of this month," the PM said in her speech. 

"Not just conventional education, we need one that is well-paced with the times," she added. 

Educational institutions will be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

She also urged everyone to adhere to hygiene rules and Covid-19 protocols. 

On Friday (11 February), Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni also said that educational institutions maybe be reopened after 21 February. 

Considering the upward trend of coronavirus infections in the country, the Cabinet Division had closed all educational institutions from 21 January to 6 February.

On 2 February, the government extended the closure time of all educational institutions for two more weeks after 6 February as per the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 as the country battles with the Omicron variant.

Top News / Education / Health

PM Hasina / COVID-19 / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

14m | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

3h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

3h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

17h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

17h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

17h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places