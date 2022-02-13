Educational institutions may reopen at the end of this month: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said if the coronavirus situation in the country improves educational institutions maybe reopened at the end of this month.

The prime minister made the remark while virtually unveiling the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations results on Sunday (13 February) from Ganobhaban.

"If the coronavirus situation improves, educational institutions will be reopened at the end of this month," the PM said in her speech.

"Not just conventional education, we need one that is well-paced with the times," she added.

She also urged everyone to adhere to hygiene rules and Covid-19 protocols.

On Friday (11 February), Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni also said that educational institutions maybe be reopened after 21 February.

Considering the upward trend of coronavirus infections in the country, the Cabinet Division had closed all educational institutions from 21 January to 6 February.

On 2 February, the government extended the closure time of all educational institutions for two more weeks after 6 February as per the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 as the country battles with the Omicron variant.