A Zen-like after-school institution designed to help students think clearly, productively and construct their thoughts

What imagery do we instantly conjure up mentally when asked to correlate with the words "after-school institution?" Congested and shabby classrooms, the absence of a designated study area, and the recurring issue that students merely come and go due to their guardians' coercion. Such are the norms in the majority of such establishments today. Yet another tragic irony is that students seldom attain academic improvement, the primary objective behind joining these institutes.

The moment you step into FES, your preceding views regarding those two very words are bound to change. Immaculate, minimalist classrooms, a designated space for studying and reading, state-of-the-art tech facilities in every class space, and a Zen-like environment that allows students to think clearly and productively construct their thoughts - just some of the significant contrasts that are hard to go unnoticed. Fyruz Khan, the brainchild behind Fyruz Education Services (FES) takes immense pride in being its founder. His extensive teaching qualifications, which include a doctorate in international education and CELTA certification, reflect his commitment to the profession. Mr. Khan thinks a place of learning should be kept as spotless as our prayer areas. He believes in the notion that there are similarities between the two deeds since they both foster personal growth and mental development in an individual.

We all know how crucial it is to create a positive first impression when potential students and guardians enter our premises. The founder follows the ideology that the ambiance and positive energy of an institution are equally as influential as the courses and lecturers it offers. For students to successfully grasp course content, the classroom atmosphere and environment are just as significant as the faculty and their teaching credentials. In a country where similar establishments fail to acknowledge the importance of such factors, FES stands out as a breath of fresh air.

The founder led the way in establishing a productive learning atmosphere by settling on a minimalist, monochromatic colour scheme. Students' ability to concentrate and utilise critical thinking skills is hindered by the sight of too much visual noise, which can be reduced by restricting the use of colours in classrooms. Having walls painted in a neutral tone helps pupils focus, whereas brightly coloured walls create distractions. The founder has meticulously arranged every niche and crevice to ensure that the space is a resourceful hub that fosters clear and creative thinking. The creator meticulously stuck to a monochromatic colour palette throughout the establishment, which consists of just whites, greys, and blacks, along with a few shades of brown thrown with elements of foliage, to express his appreciation for minimalism. The use of light-coloured blinds and the elimination of any obstructions to the entry of natural light have also been paid a lot of attention to. The fundamental minimalistic concept of "less is more" is echoed throughout the complex through simplistic and clean furniture. The very same complex was once occupied by the British Consulate. The owner tried to show his respect by attempting to restore the understated grace and elegance of its previous tenant.

The space transmits a clutter-free vibe as there is no excessive presence of furniture, or props, making each floor spacious and airy. The incorporation of horticultural elements, particularly miniature plants and greenery is witnessed widely throughout. The plants are cared for daily by staff and students. Greenery helps reduce eye tension and provides an additional source of oxygen. The usage of foliage plays a critical role in educating the students on the ideology of delayed gratification. The notion is that by gradually putting in the effort to maintain something, we will have a fruitful outcome in the future. Over a few months, students water the plants daily and watch their growth. When students adopt the same mentality regarding their academic goals, they will start receiving the same positive outcome in the form of improved grades. The policy of openness and transparency is implemented in classrooms and common areas. Parents/guardians have the option of observing lessons. In a school where male and female pupils make up an equal number, the founder maintains a firm belief in the notion that there should be no means of privacy in the classroom.

Every classroom is equipped with cutting-edge technology for educators to promote modern, interactive, and engaging teaching methods. The faculty complies to a predetermined lesson plan and syllabus for every course. Never once do teachers at FES resort to the outdated blackboard and chalk approach to teaching. Classroom details have all been carefully selected, from the chairs to the wall art. It has also been made sure that the chosen colour scheme was adhered to when deciding on each element. Carefully framed photographs of notable figures, those who came from nothing but rose to prominence and made their mark in the world, can be seen adorning classroom walls. This serves as a source of subconscious visual motivation for students while they attend lectures. The pictures also spark discussions and debates among the students, who defend their choice of famous figures and argue about their preference over those of their peers.

As they ascend the stairs, one can't help but gaze at images of notable events of the institute over the years that are neatly framed in rows. There is no doubt that these pictures represent the spirit of unity and friendship. Among the many pictures, some stand out: the FES team's unforgettable picnic outings over the years, their winning time cheering to celebrate victory in a football competition, the institute's first official prom celebration with the students all dressed up and in suits. The walls of the lobby are adorned with numerous photographs of female FES alumni who have since proceeded forward with higher education in reputed universities or pursued notable career positions. The FES team takes great pride in the accomplishments of its female student body, which promotes a positive and strong image of women empowerment. Artwork picked for its capability to provoke thought was strategically placed to capture the eyes of the students and visitors. Each artwork depicts a specific message expressed by each individual through their perspective. The presence of paintings in educational institutions fosters creative thinking in students and strengthens their awareness of the arts, a subject no other similar establishment has emphasised on. The designated study area has been structured keeping in mind that the students have a productive and comfortable space to study for upcoming assessments or complete their homework. In an attempt to encourage the students to read without seeming authoritative, the institute has a comprehensive library of novels accessible to them. Students might opt to read a book that piques their interest instead of fidgeting with their phones while waiting to be picked up. Each student, regardless of their age or current academic standing, has access to academic advising.

