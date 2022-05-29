Zakat Foundation distributes educational equipments in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Country Office of Zakat Foundation of America distributed educational equipments among the poor and vulnerable students on 28th May 2022 at the auditorium of Zorina Sikder Girl's High School, Rayerbazar, Hazaribag of Dhaka.

A total of 105 students from 10 schools in Hazaribagh area received school bags, geometry boxes, exercise books and pens during this time, reads a press release.

Zakat Foundation of America (ZF) is a Chicago-based International NGO that provides emergency relief, post-disaster rehabilitation, sustainable development, education, healthcare and orphan sponsorship.

It began its operation in Bangladesh in 2007 through its country office at Zigatola in Dhanmondi of Dhaka.