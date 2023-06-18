YSSE organises an event for empowering the future leaders

The Youth School of Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE)'s Marketing and Public Relations (PR) Department recently organized an online event for the future business leaders and entrepreneurs called "Virtual Velocity 1.0", with the necessary skills and knowledge to success in the world of entrepreneurship. With 250+ of participants, this event proved to be a game-changer for aspiring entrepreneurs and future corporate leaders, reads a press release.

Virtual Velocity 1.0 arranged four informative sessions, each focusing on a crucial aspect of entrepreneurial and professional success. The first session was held on 24 May 2023 and shed light on the topic "Emotional Intelligence in Personal and Professional Life." Participants had the opportunity to learn how to effectively manage their emotions, build strong relationships, and make better decisions. This session was taken by Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, the President of SLSD (Society for Leadership Skills Development, an experienced EI and corporate trainer.

The Second session was held on 25 May 2023. The session was on "Campus to Corporate: Be Job Ready" which was taken by Md. Jahangir Nobi, the GM-OD & Strategic HR of US-Bangla Airlines Ltd, a highly accomplished HR professional. Participants learned the secrets of crafting an impressive resume that stands out from the competition. From formatting tricks to highlighting key achievements, this session provided invaluable insights to help individuals how to be corporate ready.

On 27 May 2023 the 3rd session of Virtual Velocity 1.0 took place on "How to Start Your Own Business: Learn the Basics of Startups" and it was dedicated to aspiring young entrepreneurs. Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Hossain, the Founder & President of Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs-YSSE, provided valuable guidance on how to start one's own business. From ideation to execution, participants gained valuable insights into the essential steps and strategies that needed to launch a successful venture.

On 28 May 2023 the fourth and final session on "LinkedIn Profile Building: How to Make Yourself Standout among Crowds" took place virtually and it was all about optimizing one's LinkedIn profile, a platform that has become an essential tool for professional networking. Khairul Sadman Farabi CSCA, the Director of Marketing and PR at YSSE, shared his expertise on building a compelling profile, creating engaging content, and leveraging the platform's features to expand professional opportunities. Participants left this session with the knowledge to enhance their online presence and establish meaningful connections.

According to the press release, the participants were demonstrative in their praise for Virtual Velocity 1.0. Many expressed their gratitude for the wealth of knowledge they gained during the sessions, with several highlighting how the event had positively impacted their personal and professional lives. The interactive nature of the sessions and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals further enhanced the overall experience.

Virtual Velocity 1.0 proved to be an impactful event. It brought together a community of learners, empowering them with valuable information and practical knowledge. The event's success was a testament to the thirst for knowledge and the desire to grow both personally and professionally. The Business Standard was the media partner of "Virtual Velocity 1.0".