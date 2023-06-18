YSSE organises an event for empowering the future leaders

Education

Press Release
18 June, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:11 am

YSSE organises an event for empowering the future leaders

Press Release
18 June, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:11 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Youth School of Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE)'s Marketing and Public Relations (PR) Department recently organized an online event for the future business leaders and entrepreneurs called "Virtual Velocity 1.0", with the necessary skills and knowledge to success in the world of entrepreneurship. With 250+ of participants, this event proved to be a game-changer for aspiring entrepreneurs and future corporate leaders, reads a press release.

Virtual Velocity 1.0 arranged four informative sessions, each focusing on a crucial aspect of entrepreneurial and professional success. The first session was held on 24 May 2023 and shed light on the topic "Emotional Intelligence in Personal and Professional Life." Participants had the opportunity to learn how to effectively manage their emotions, build strong relationships, and make better decisions. This session was taken by Professor Moinuddin Chowdhury, the President of SLSD (Society for Leadership Skills Development, an experienced EI and corporate trainer.

The Second session was held on 25 May 2023. The session was on "Campus to Corporate: Be Job Ready" which was taken by Md. Jahangir Nobi, the GM-OD & Strategic HR of US-Bangla Airlines Ltd, a highly accomplished HR professional. Participants learned the secrets of crafting an impressive resume that stands out from the competition. From formatting tricks to highlighting key achievements, this session provided invaluable insights to help individuals how to be corporate ready.

On 27 May 2023 the 3rd session of Virtual Velocity 1.0 took place on "How to Start Your Own Business: Learn the Basics of Startups" and it was dedicated to aspiring young entrepreneurs. Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Hossain, the Founder & President of Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs-YSSE, provided valuable guidance on how to start one's own business. From ideation to execution, participants gained valuable insights into the essential steps and strategies that needed to launch a successful venture.

On 28 May 2023 the fourth and final session on "LinkedIn Profile Building: How to Make Yourself Standout among Crowds" took place virtually and it was all about optimizing one's LinkedIn profile, a platform that has become an essential tool for professional networking. Khairul Sadman Farabi CSCA, the Director of Marketing and PR at YSSE, shared his expertise on building a compelling profile, creating engaging content, and leveraging the platform's features to expand professional opportunities. Participants left this session with the knowledge to enhance their online presence and establish meaningful connections.

According to the press release, the participants were demonstrative in their praise for Virtual Velocity 1.0. Many expressed their gratitude for the wealth of knowledge they gained during the sessions, with several highlighting how the event had positively impacted their personal and professional lives. The interactive nature of the sessions and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals further enhanced the overall experience.

Virtual Velocity 1.0 proved to be an impactful event. It brought together a community of learners, empowering them with valuable information and practical knowledge. The event's success was a testament to the thirst for knowledge and the desire to grow both personally and professionally. The Business Standard was the media partner of "Virtual Velocity 1.0".

Youth School of Social Entrepreneurs / Virtual Velocity 1.0

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

56m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

22h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

16h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000