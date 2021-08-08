YSSE to host Global Education Summit 2021

The Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs (YSSE) is all set to organize one of the biggest educational events of the year "Global Education Summit-2021", powered by The Business Standard.

The goal of this event is to make the apprentices aware of the new normal of the education system while highlighting the motives and interests of the youth who are currently lagging a bit behind, said a press release.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will be present as the chief guest of the event.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Atiur Rahman, Leadership Excellence and Development founder Ashfak Zaman will grace the event as special guests.

As the session speakers, there will be "Japan Society for Promotion of Science" Research Fellow Sadaf Taimur, and "Life of Hope" Founder and CEO Oliullah Bhuiya. Director of Business Consulting and Analytics Deepal Jain, Dean of the School of Business and Economics of North-South University Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, and Hemel will join the panel discussion.

At the global event, there will be a bunch of special initiatives to encourage the students in the field of education, as well as to bring them out of the e-learning trauma.

On the first day of this two-day event, there will be an educational discussion, where the keynote speakers will portray multi-dimensional views about the present education system. On the second day, there will be an opportunity for the participants to present themselves on the global platform and the best presenters will be awarded.

Md Rafiul Shah, convener of the Global Education Summit, said that this is a very prestigious event for Bangladesh that will open new doors of possibilities for the education enthusiasts of Bangladesh as well as around the world.

Calling this summit is a timely movement; Global Education Summit Curator Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf Hossain said that it will surely make an impact on the global scenario of the education sector.

Students from any university in Bangladesh can participate in the event, with a fully discounted registration fee. A student can apply for a regular participant or as an event ambassador. The event ambassadors will represent their institutions in the event.

To participate in this historical event, an enthusiast must fill up the registration form with some simple questionnaires to keep track of the participants in the database. This will help the individuals to proceed in this summit.

Currently, the registration is open for the education summit which will take place on 20-21 August 2021.