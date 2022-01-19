Writ seeks 30-day closure of educational institutions as pandemic surges

Education

UNB
19 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 06:43 pm

Photo: UNB.
Photo: UNB.

A writ petition seeking a 30-day closure of educational institutions due to renewed Covid-19 surge has been filed before the High Court.
 
The writ was filed on Wednesday by Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akond.
 
"When the pandemic started in the country, the government directed to shut the education institutions and the students were less infected. Currently the Covid-19 situation is on the spike and the students of schools, madrashas, colleges and universities are going to their institutions," he said in the writ petition.
 
"Many students use public transport to go to school and they might have been infected with the virus. As a result, there is a possibility of infecting other family members. So the educational institutions should be closed for 30 days," said the writ.
 
The writ will likely be heard by the bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman on Thursday.
 
On 15 March, 2020, a writ was filed in this regard. The writ also sought directives to take steps in identifying those infected with Covid-19 in all ports including land and airports and strengthening monitoring in all land ports.
 
It also sought directives to shut the educational institutions and issued an interim order to take necessary steps in all ports and entrance of the country to fight of Covid-19.
 
Cabinet secretary, health secretary, education secretary, civil aviation and tourism secretary, home secretary and directorate general of health services were made respondents to the writ.

