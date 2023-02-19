Writ against DU notice asking female students to keep faces visible

A writ petition has been filed at the High Court seeking cancellation of a notice issued by the Bangla Department of Dhaka University (DU) that asked female students to keep their faces uncovered during their examinations and presentations.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Faizullah Fayez, on behalf of three Bangla Department students, filed the writ, on Sunday.

The university's vice-chancellor, Bangla Department chairman and others concerned have been made defendants in the writ.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel is likely to hear the petition, said lawyer Faizullah.

The wit sought directives to suspend the notice issued on 11 December last year that asked all female students to keep their faces and ears uncovered, said the petitioner, adding, "Such a decision of the university is contrary to the individual freedom of the citizen and is contradictory to the Constitution".

DU Bangla Department, in a meeting of its academic committee on 18 September last year, decided that all examinees must keep their faces and ears visible during tutorial presentations, midterm and final examinations and oral tests of all batches of the department, as per the rules of DU.

The notice also warned that action will be taken as per the rules of the university if anyone fails to abide by the instruction properly.