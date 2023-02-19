Writ against DU notice asking female students to keep faces visible

Education

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Writ against DU notice asking female students to keep faces visible

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 10:10 pm
Writ against DU notice asking female students to keep faces visible

A writ petition has been filed at the High Court seeking cancellation of a notice issued by the Bangla Department of Dhaka University (DU) that asked female students to keep their faces uncovered during their examinations and presentations.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Faizullah Fayez, on behalf of three Bangla Department students, filed the writ, on Sunday.

The university's vice-chancellor, Bangla Department chairman and others concerned have been made defendants in the writ.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel is likely to hear the petition, said lawyer Faizullah. 

The wit sought directives to suspend the notice issued on 11 December last year that asked all female students to keep their faces and ears uncovered, said the petitioner, adding, "Such a decision of the university is contrary to the individual freedom of the citizen and is contradictory to the Constitution".

DU Bangla Department, in a meeting of its academic committee on 18 September last year, decided that all examinees must keep their faces and ears visible during tutorial presentations, midterm and final examinations and oral tests of all batches of the department, as per the rules of DU.  

The notice also warned that action will be taken as per the rules of the university if anyone fails to abide by the instruction properly.

Top News

Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

13h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

11h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

3h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

4h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike