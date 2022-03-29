World Marketing Summit 2022: Global companies to sponsor Tk1700cr to 20 lakh Bangladeshi university students

Education

World Marketing Summit 2022: Global companies to sponsor Tk1700cr to 20 lakh Bangladeshi university students

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

World Marketing Summit is set to open new avenues of opportunities for Bangladeshi students. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and others are sponsoring tickets for 20 lakh Bangladeshi students. The cost of this will be almost Tk1700 crore.

In one news conference, Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, the chairman of Northern Education Group shared this news in the hall room of Bangladesh Institute of International Higher Studies on Monday (28 March), said a press release. 

"World Marketing Summit 2022 will be started by Philip Kotler, the guru of worldwide marketing and his company's initiative on 6th and 7th of November. WMS is a global company whose head is Professor Philip Kotler. This company is organising marketing events in many countries from 2010. The main objective is to provide marketing ideas throughout the whole world, developing awareness and giving knowledge about modern marketing in order to decrease poverty, enlarging business, and to develop health as well as the environment," he said.  

He added that the summit will have many responsibilities in this year. It has taken special initiative to prosper the world of 100 crore youngsters in the next 10 years.

 Northern University Bangladesh along with Kotler Impact Cooperative will publish an essential modern marketing book and establish Kotler business school. Meanwhile both Kotler Impact and Northern Education Group have signed an agreement on this matter, the press release added. 

The CEO of Kotler Impact In Cooperative Dr Fahim Kibria said that he is extremely happy to be able to give chance to 20 lakh Bangladeshi students in the world Marketing Summit 2022.

He said that the students will be more able to work in international work spaces by participating in this summit which will in turn also prosper the economy of Bangladesh.

Some notable members who were present in this meeting were the Vice Chancellor of Northern University Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nazrul Islam, Treasurer Professor Dr Md Ekramol Islam, Registrar Commodore M Munirul Islam (Retd), BN.

Te deans of different departments, chairpersons, faculties, administrative staffs, and the CEOs and higher officials of Bangladesh as well as international companies were also present.

