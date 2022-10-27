World Bank helps give Bangladesh's poor children a chance at education

The World Bank-supported Reaching Out of School Children (ROSC II) project in Bangladesh has provided primary education to 735,000 disadvantaged children, half of them girls, from underserved rural areas and urban slums through innovative and community-led programmes.

It has also trained 25,000 adolescent school drop-outs from hard-to-reach and crises-affected regions and supported 112,000 displaced Rohingya children who fled conflict in Myanmar, said a media brief.

According to the World Bank, around five million children in Bangladesh - aged six to 13 remained out of school mostly in under-served areas and urban slums.

From 2017, following an ethnic conflict in Myanmar, about a million displaced Rohingya people moved to camps in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district, more than 350,000 of them children requiring urgent educational and psychosocial support. The influx created further pressure on the already stretched local economy and social services, resulting in a further increase in school dropout rates and disengaged youth, especially girls and young women, in the hosting community, it added.

Bangladesh's goal of universal primary enrolment is hindered by persistent inequity of access, completion rates, learning outcomes, and transition to upper grades and to secondary education. ROSC II, which began implementation in 2013, provided children at high risk of dropout with programmes built on experience from both public schools and NGO-based innovations that blend formal and non-formal education.

ROSC II created new opportunities for children in targeted deprived communities to complete Grade 5 and pursue secondary education. Since 2017, ROSC II has facilitated the creation of innovative learning centers (LCs) providing non-formal education through Government-NGO-UN collaboration and financial support from the IDA 19 Sub-Window for Refugees and Host Communities.

Throughout the project, the government has created robust monitoring and certification systems that have helped to scale and sustain such public-NGO-UN and community partnerships.

ROSCII provided access to second-chance education to 687,556 out of school children, about 49% of whom were female, in 148 sub-districts in around 20,000 community-managed LCs.

About 87% of the supported children were categorised as disadvantaged. Nearly 48,000 urban slum children received primary education following the accelerated learning model (2013 to 2019).

About 112,000 Rohingya children were enrolled in 1,331 LCs inside the camps. Around 300,000 children received psychosocial support (2017-2021).

A total of 18,000 rural LC teachers received training and refreshers (2013-2018). Some 3,000 teachers in Cox's Bazar received training through a UNICEF module in Cox's Bazar for ensuring quality education in the LCs inside the camps (2019-2020). The average grade retention rate was improved to as high as 83% and the pass rate in the completion exam was 84%.