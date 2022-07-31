Winners of Climate Exhibition at IUB to be showcased at CCDB’s Climate Park

Education

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 05:31 pm

Related News

Winners of Climate Exhibition at IUB to be showcased at CCDB’s Climate Park

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 05:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Green Planet Club of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and the Christian Commission for Development in Bangladesh (CCDB) jointly organized the Award Ceremony of the Climate Exhibition 2022 at the university campus on Saturday, 30 July 2022.

Rakib Shahriar Rimen from Bangladesh University of Professionals won the top prize money of BDT 25,000 for his idea of a low-cost air filtration system for conventional vehicles. IUB's Rahdi Hossain Raahi won BDT 20,000 for his idea of setting up a climate hotline number to promote impact-based and locally-appropriate warning and information dissemination. Rana Projjal Sarkar, also from IUB, won BDT 20,000 for his idea of biofiltration.

The winning ideas will be showcased at CCDB's Climate Technology Park in Gazipur near Dhaka, reads a press release.

Prof Dr. Saleemul Huq OBE, Director of IUB's International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), attended the program as the guest of honour. Juliate Keya Malakar, Executive Director of CCDB, and Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, Pro-Vice Chancellor of IUB, also spoke at the event.

In his speech, Dr. Huq highlighted the importance of the role that the youth needs to play in tackling climate change and thanked the Green Planet Club and CCDB for giving the dynamic youth leaders this platform. He also offered to support the winning ideas and cooperate with them to explore the possibilities of scaling them up to bring them to the doorsteps of the vulnerable communities.

In her speech, Juliate Keya Malakar, Executive Director of CCDB, applauded the spirit of volunteerism and talked about how climate change has been threatening people's livelihoods, especially those of women and children.

Initially, more than 350 participants from a number of public and private universities submitted their ideas for this competition, out of which, 80 were shortlisted and invited to demonstrate their ideas elaborately in front of a panel comprising experts from CCDB, ICCCAD, and IUB. 

Other ideas that won different awards and mentions include 'greening the desert', 'one-stop farmers hub' as a livelihood adaptation strategy, desalination and evaluating its efficacy in coastal regions, and so on.

Professor Shah M Faruque, Dean of IUB's School of Environment and Life Sciences; Dr. K Ayaz Rabbani, Head of IUB's Environmental Science and Management Department; and Nawar Nasar Khan, President of the Green Planet Club, also spoke at the program.

IUB / Climate Exhibition / CCDB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

6h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

7h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

9h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

8h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

8h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

8h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania