Winners of British Council IELTS Prize 2021-22 announced

To support IELTS test-takers with £3,000 for their university tuition fees, the Brtish Council has announced the winners and recipients of IELTS Prize 2021-22.

The British Council has various scholarships and prize to inspire and support Bangladeshi youth towards their university education. The IELTS Prize was created to help ambitious young people turn their academic dreams into reality, providing them with financial assistance and the opportunity to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate course of choice in English-speaking universities around the world.

This competition was open to IELTS test-takers from ten countries around the world, including Bangladesh, reads a press release.

A total of seven winners were selected from Bangladesh, through a competitive application process. Along with facilitating students' academic pursuits in world-class educational institutions, the IELTS Prize opens doors for individuals, granting them the freedom to travel to new countries, immerse themselves in new cultures and become part of a global IELTS community.

The winners are Rubaiya Chowdhury, Rohan Khan, Lamia Mohsin, Sikder Meaghi, Abeer Chowdhury, Tanwi Howlader and Riyana Afroze.

Recently, an online award ceremony was hosted by the British Council where the winners were congratulated by Jim O'Neill, Exams Director, British Council Bangladesh. While addressing the winners Jim said, "The process of selecting the final group of people receiving the award hasn't been easy, as we received many fantastic submissions. So, well done everyone on your achievement and I wish you all the best."

All the winners were present at the online event with their family members and shared their experience and excitement as well. Lamia Mohsin, one of the seven winners shared her feeling after the announcement, "I strongly believe that the IELTS Prize is sort of a catalyst taking me one step forward towards fulfilling my dream of pursuing a masters degree in a premium institution across the world."

Applicants from Bangladesh who wish to find out more information about the prize, the application process, and check the frequently asked questions, can visit https://bdbritish.org/british-council-ielts-prize