Why public uni teachers oppose Prottoy pension scheme

Public university teachers have called for an indefinite strike starting today (1 July), demanding the withdrawal of the new pension scheme "Prottoy", which is set to be implemented today.

Besides public universities, the pension scheme will also affect employees working in autonomous, state-owned, and other statutory organisations, along with their subordinates.

What's in Prottoy scheme:

10% of salaries or Tk5,000, whichever is less, will be deducted.

No gratuity.

Pensioner will receive payment til death. After death, nominee will get the money til they are 75.

No yearly increment on the pension amount.

No added money for earned leaves.

Retirement age 60 years for everyone.

Only those joining on 1 July or onwards must enrol in the new scheme.

How much will they get after retirement:

Contributing just Tk2,500 per month from salaries for 30 years, an employee will receive a pension of Tk62,330 per month upon retirement.

Employees can increase the subscription rate and pay it personally if they wish.

Table: Universal Pension Authority

What happens now:

No percentage gets cuts from salaries.

Professors get a one-off payment of Tk80.73 lakh as gratuity and provident fund.

The job holders and nominees get pension money for their lifetime.

Pension amount increases by 5% each year.

Earned leaves add up to the money.

Retirement age for university teachers is 65.

Receives two festive bonus, one Bangla New Year bonus each year.

What teachers say:

Teachers said the scheme will create discrimination among university teachers.

Some said it would discourage the young generation from joining as university teachers.

Others said the previous scheme was better than the new one.

Quotes and statements:

"The Prottoy scheme will create discrimination among the old and new employees. If it exists, it will negatively impact the co-workers," said Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association.

She said, "The current teachers are satisfied with the existing pension scheme. It is not clear why this new scheme has been introduced."

Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan from the department of Philosophy of Jahangir University said, "The reason why teachers come into this profession is for the security of their pension. If there is no pension security then brilliant students will not come into this profession."

Jahangirnagar University Teachers Association during their protest against the Prottoy pension scheme on Monday, 1 July 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

No classes, no exams: