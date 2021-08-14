Webinar on getting scholarships and jobs held at NSU

Education

14 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Webinar on getting scholarships and jobs held at NSU

To develop the skills of students, the Department of English and Modern Languages (DEML) of North South University (NSU) organised a Webinar entitled "How to Get Scholarship and Job for Higher Studies in Europe, USA, and Canada", powered by The Business Standard on 12 August.

Md Shahinur Alam Johnny was the Keynote Speaker of this one-and-a-half-hour-long webinar, and Mehedi Hasan, Senior Lecturer, DEML, NSU, hosted the event. 

The Keynote Speaker Shahinur Alam, who is currently working as the Technical Solutions and Program Director of LM Ericsson, Europe, completed the General Management Programme, one of the reputed and competitive executive education programmes, from Harvard Business School. He gathered the experience of learning with executive leaders worldwide at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He achieved substantial understanding and knowledge in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technologies, and Digital Marketing Analytics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has been blending the knowledge of technology, management, and business in more than 50 countries such as the USA, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, UK, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, France, Canada, China, Australia, and so on for the past 19 years.

This webinar was specially arranged for the students who want to pursue their degrees abroad. After studying in different colleges and universities in Bangladesh, a large number of students want to pursue their higher education from European or North American countries. While pursuing their higher education, many students look for part-time or full-time job opportunities to afford their accommodation and study cost. 

He concluded his speech by wishing a bright future to the students who wish to pursue higher studies abroad.

