We need to create smart citizens for a smart Bangladesh: Dipu Moni 

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said to turn the country into a smart Bangladesh, the government wants to create smart citizens, who will go forward with the courage to face any challenge and be proactive.

"The Prime Minister said her government would turn the country into a digital Bangladesh, and did it. And we will also be able to create a smart Bangladesh. For that, we need to create smart citizens, who will be honest, efficient, compassionate, and non-communal," she said at the inaugural function of the Chattogram BGMEA University held in Chattogram city on Saturday.

As the chief guest, the minister said Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (CBUFT) will fill the shortage of skilled manpower in the country's apparel sector.

"Specialised universities are being established in the country as we want to create skilled manpower in our country. Apart from advancing in this sector, those universities will also play a role in the country's advancement," she opined.

The Education Minister said "We are transforming the education system, right from pre-primary to higher education. We want every student to learn languages, IT, and entrepreneurship."

The journey of this institution started as a diploma institute and then introduced graduate courses.

Addressing the programme, Dipu Moni said "Finally, it started the journey as a university. You will design the courses according to the needs of the working world. You will provide the internship opportunity."

Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, who chaired the programme, said, "Our clothing industry is competing with developed countries. There is no alternative to establishing universities for creating a skilled population to keep pace with advanced technology as well as meet the needs of the fourth industrial revolution."

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, University Grants Commission Member Professor Biswajit Chand, Director (Private University Division) Md Omar Faruque, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

The academic activities in the university run by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will begin on 1 March this year with 140 students – 35 in each subject – in four undergraduate programmes under two faculties.

Students will spend five to Tk5.50 lakh to complete the four-year undergraduate programme. Graduates from this university will be able to save the country a lot of foreign exchange by reducing the dependence on foreign manpower. As a result, the economy of Bangladesh will be more prosperous and dynamic, keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Students will get international standard facilities at the Chattogram BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, where famous teachers of the country will serve as faculty members, said Nasir Uddin, chairman of the board of trustees.

