We honour our close partnership with outstanding institution DU: US Embassy

01 July, 2024
A student taking a picture with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at the Dhaka University campus. Photo: UNB
Marking the 104th birthday of Dhaka University, the US Embassy in Dhaka has said they have together empowered countless students and fueled community growth.

"Happy 104th birthday to Dhaka University! Here's to many more years of innovating, learning, and achieving success together!," said the Embassy in a message shared on its verified Facebook page on Monday (1 July).

The US Embassy Dhaka said they are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone. 

"We honour our close partnership with Dhaka University, an outstanding institution that has been a beacon of academic excellence and a pillar of progress in Bangladesh for more than a century," it said.

Together, the embassy said, they have welcomed 25 Fulbrighters to Bangladesh. There are more than 100 US government exchange alumni at Dhaka University.

"We have worked to create an English Language Writing Center and bring speakers and performers to campus, from renowned Bangladeshi American artists to musicians from the United States Air Force," said the embassy.

