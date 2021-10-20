VNSC Math Club organises ‘Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021’

Viqarunnisa Noon Math Club (VNMC) has organised "Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021" – an event aiming to hone the mathematical and analytical skills of the country's younger generation.

The event, which begins today, will continue till 23 October, reads a press release issued by the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) club.

The initiative aims to inspire all the women out there so that they can leave their worries behind and take charge of the world of mathematics. The goal is to increase their participation in STEM fields, added the release.

The participants have been catogorised in total four groups:

Class 3-5 (ARC)

Class 6-8 (ARRAY)

Class 9 and 10 – SSC (AZIMUTH)

Class 11 and 12 – HSC (APOTHEM)

The event will include five segments and they are:

Math Olympiad (Arc, Array, Azimuth, Apothem)

The entire test will be taken on the online platform "গণিতযজ্ঞ'". Questions will be BDMO standard so that the participants get tested with tricky and complex concepts.

The best female participant among all levels will be honored specially.

IQ Test (Arc, Array, Azimuth, Apothem)

Questions will be given where the test-takers will be utilising their critical thinking abilities within a limited time.

Pass The Probability (Azimuth, Apothem)

Questions related to probability will be given and the participants must solve them within the stipulated time period.

War of Calculus (Azimuth, Apothem)

This segment will feature questions related to calculus.

Surf The Google (Array, Azimuth, Apothem)

Participants will surf the internet to find the answers to the tangling questions.