VNSC Math Club organises ‘Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021’

Education

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 12:21 pm

Related News

VNSC Math Club organises ‘Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021’

The three-day event begins today

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 12:21 pm

Viqarunnisa Noon Math Club (VNMC) has organised "Hippodrome of Mathematical Ballad 2021" – an event aiming to hone the mathematical and analytical skills of the country's younger generation.

The event, which begins today, will continue till 23 October, reads a press release issued by the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) club.

The initiative aims to inspire all the women out there so that they can leave their worries behind and take charge of the world of mathematics. The goal is to increase their participation in STEM fields, added the release.

The participants have been catogorised in total four groups: 

Class 3-5 (ARC)

Class 6-8 (ARRAY)

Class 9 and 10 – SSC (AZIMUTH)

Class 11 and 12 – HSC (APOTHEM)

The event will include five segments and they are: 

Math Olympiad (Arc, Array, Azimuth, Apothem)

The entire test will be taken on the online platform "গণিতযজ্ঞ'". Questions will be BDMO standard so that the participants get tested with tricky and complex concepts.

The best female participant among all levels will be honored specially.

IQ Test (Arc, Array, Azimuth, Apothem)

Questions will be given where the test-takers will be utilising their critical thinking abilities within a limited time.

Pass The Probability (Azimuth, Apothem) 

Questions related to probability will be given and the participants must solve them within the stipulated time period. 

War of Calculus (Azimuth, Apothem) 

This segment will feature questions related to calculus.

Surf The Google (Array, Azimuth, Apothem)

Participants will surf the internet to find the answers to the tangling questions.

 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh / VNSC / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams