VCARE Academy partners up with Advance IPSC

Education

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:53 pm

Related News

VCARE Academy partners up with Advance IPSC

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:53 pm
VCARE Academy partners up with Advance IPSC

VCARE Academy, a leading provider of online supply chain education, has partnered with Advance Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain (IPSC) Limited to offer its programmes to professionals in Bangladesh.

Under this agreement, Advance IPSC Limited will act as VCARE's knowledge partner, sourcing and servicing professionals seeking to upskill through VCARE's online programmes, reads a press release.

"Advance IPSC Limited is happy to partner with VCARE Academy," said Md Nahidul Islam, CEO of Advance IPSC Limited. "This venture bridges the education gap and brings the future of learning to Bangladeshi professionals, making them more relevant to industry needs."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

VCARE Academy offers a variety of educational resources, including certification programmes like Certified Supply Chain Leader and mini-master classes on topics like supply chain strategy and sustainability. The Academy emphasises practical learning and real-world application, equipping professionals with the skills needed to excel in today's complex supply chains.

"We believe the modern supply chain requires a new approach," said Dr Robert B Pojasek, chair of VCARE Academy's Education and Research Executive Board. "Our programmes empower professionals to drive innovation and excellence throughout the value chain."

VCARE Academy's curriculum is designed to address both global and local challenges faced by supply chain professionals. Their "global-recognised value chain focused certification programmes"  provide practical knowledge applicable across various industries, from garment manufacturing to IT.

VCARE Academy goes beyond traditional education, offering a free "Supply Chain Knowledge Evaluation Assessment" tool to help professionals sharpen their decision-making skills. They are also committed to social responsibility, providing free learning resources like articles, podcasts, and white papers.

Demonstrating their commitment to Bangladesh's future, VCARE Academy has established a $250,000 scholarship fund to support supply chain professionals throughout 2024 and 2025. This initiative empowers individuals and strengthens the nation's supply chain capabilities.

VCARE Academy / Advance IPSC Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

12h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

5h | Videos