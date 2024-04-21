VCARE Academy partners up with Advance IPSC

VCARE Academy, a leading provider of online supply chain education, has partnered with Advance Institute of Procurement and Supply Chain (IPSC) Limited to offer its programmes to professionals in Bangladesh.

Under this agreement, Advance IPSC Limited will act as VCARE's knowledge partner, sourcing and servicing professionals seeking to upskill through VCARE's online programmes, reads a press release.

"Advance IPSC Limited is happy to partner with VCARE Academy," said Md Nahidul Islam, CEO of Advance IPSC Limited. "This venture bridges the education gap and brings the future of learning to Bangladeshi professionals, making them more relevant to industry needs."

VCARE Academy offers a variety of educational resources, including certification programmes like Certified Supply Chain Leader and mini-master classes on topics like supply chain strategy and sustainability. The Academy emphasises practical learning and real-world application, equipping professionals with the skills needed to excel in today's complex supply chains.

"We believe the modern supply chain requires a new approach," said Dr Robert B Pojasek, chair of VCARE Academy's Education and Research Executive Board. "Our programmes empower professionals to drive innovation and excellence throughout the value chain."

VCARE Academy's curriculum is designed to address both global and local challenges faced by supply chain professionals. Their "global-recognised value chain focused certification programmes" provide practical knowledge applicable across various industries, from garment manufacturing to IT.

VCARE Academy goes beyond traditional education, offering a free "Supply Chain Knowledge Evaluation Assessment" tool to help professionals sharpen their decision-making skills. They are also committed to social responsibility, providing free learning resources like articles, podcasts, and white papers.

Demonstrating their commitment to Bangladesh's future, VCARE Academy has established a $250,000 scholarship fund to support supply chain professionals throughout 2024 and 2025. This initiative empowers individuals and strengthens the nation's supply chain capabilities.