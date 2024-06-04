Varsity teachers reject inclusion under Prottoy scheme of UPS, threaten strike

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers’ Association (FBUTA) holds a press conference in front of Dhaka University (DU)’s Arts Building this morning (4 June). Photo: UNB

The teachers of the public universities of the country have given an ultimatum to abstain from services from 1 July if the government does not exclude teachers from the Prottoy scheme of universal pension scheme.

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) announced this ultimatum from a press conference held in front of Dhaka University (DU)'s Arts Building this morning (4 June).

Terming the pension scheme as 'discriminatory', the teachers association also demanded the removal of the notification of Finance Ministry regarding universal pension for teachers and including them in 'super grade' and a separate pay scale.

The teachers said if their demands are not met, they will observe a half day lay-up from work from 25 June. If the demands are still not met, the teachers will stop working from the 1 July and continue until their demand meets.

The teachers observed a half day rest from work yesterday and later they organised a press briefing at DU's Arts Building where FBUTA President Prof Dr Md Akhtarul Islam, Secretary General Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) General Secretary Zeenat Huda along with other teachers leaders, were present.

The protest was held simultaneously at the public universities of the country including Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and Chittagong University to press their demands.

"It is not the sole interest of teachers. Rather, the teachers are protesting for the sake of the country and the nation. All University teachers are standing with this movement, " FBUTA President Prof. Dr Md Akhtarul Islam stated.

Expressing regrets and frustration, Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan added that "We have been going through a series of peaceful protest programs but no effective action has been taken by the government so far. And it is very frustrating that even any responsible person or authority could not contact the teachers."

Mentioned, the finance ministry, in a notification on March 13, announced that all officers and employees, joining the service of autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or similar organizations and their subordinate institutions on or after 1 July would be included in the universal pension scheme.