Valhalla wins ULAB Hult Prize campus round

Hult Prize at ULAB organised the closing ceremony of the month-long on campus round of this international business competition on Thursday.

The grand finale of competition was held Wednesday and "Valhalla" proceeded towards the regional round by winning the on campus round, reads a press release.

Hult Prize is a year long business competition where students from different universities around the globe get exciting opportunities to solve the social issues which are happening around the planet through their innovative business models.

This year Hult Prize was hosted for the second time in ULAB and more than 216 participated in the competition and top six teams proceeded towards the Grand Finale of on campus round.

The core sponsor of the event was "Study Abroad with Maces".

On the special occasion of the closing ceremony, the Chief Guest of the event was Professor Dr Shamsad Mortuza, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.

As the judges of the finale round of the competition were Ashraful Insan Evan, Head of Brand and Marketing of Creative Business Group Limited; Estanul Kabir, Senior Program Manager of Bangladesh Wadhwani Foundation; Asif Uddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor and Director of MBA Program of ULAB and Abit Utsha, Head of Student Placement of Study Abroad with Maces.

The winning team members from Team Valhalla are Abdus Salam, Marchia Ahmed Shreya, Shahbaz Hossain and WahidaParvin.

Moreover, Team Dynamic Dynamite and Team the Imperium were declared as the 1at and 2nd runner-up of the Hult Prize at ULAB.

This was a month long event and the whole event was organized by the Organizing Committee of Hult Prize at ULAB which consisted of 26 student representatives of ULAB. Abdullah SorowarAlif was the Campus Ambassador of Hult Prize at ULAB who led the team and organised the event to represent ULAB in an international platform like Hult Prize.



With a $1,000,000 global startup prize, the Hult Prize has introduced impact focused programmes and training to over a million students globally, creating a pathway for youth everywhere to build a better world. Each year, tens of thousands of college and university students from 100+ countries participate, and since its inception, participants have represented 2,000+ institutions of higher education.