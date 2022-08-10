Uttara University announces special offers on admission fees

Education

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:23 pm

Related News

Uttara University announces special offers on admission fees

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara University has announced special offers on admission fees and scholarships for meritorious students on the occasion of "Admission Weeks Fall 2022".

The university offered a 50% admission fee waiver for students, said a press release.

Special scholarships ranging from 15% to 100% on top of SSC and HSC results are being offered in four-year programmes-BBA, Bengali, English, Fashion Design and Technology, CSE, and Islamic Studies.

In addition, a minimum 50% tuition fee waiver is being given for four-year's programmes in Civil, EEE, Textile, and Mathematics, and 100% Weber is given to those who have GPA-5.00 in both SSC and HSC in the case of a four-year's programme.

A 20% waiver on tuition fees is being offered in all Master's programmes.

Uttara University Admission Weeks Fall 2022 has started on August 2022 and will continue till 31 August 2022.

Uttara University / Admission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

1h | Videos
The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

5h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import