Uttara University announces special offers on admission fees

Photo: Courtesy

Uttara University has announced special offers on admission fees and scholarships for meritorious students on the occasion of "Admission Weeks Fall 2022".

The university offered a 50% admission fee waiver for students, said a press release.

Special scholarships ranging from 15% to 100% on top of SSC and HSC results are being offered in four-year programmes-BBA, Bengali, English, Fashion Design and Technology, CSE, and Islamic Studies.

In addition, a minimum 50% tuition fee waiver is being given for four-year's programmes in Civil, EEE, Textile, and Mathematics, and 100% Weber is given to those who have GPA-5.00 in both SSC and HSC in the case of a four-year's programme.

A 20% waiver on tuition fees is being offered in all Master's programmes.

Uttara University Admission Weeks Fall 2022 has started on August 2022 and will continue till 31 August 2022.