Uttara University announces special offers on admission fees
Uttara University has announced special offers on admission fees and scholarships for meritorious students on the occasion of "Admission Weeks Fall 2022".
The university offered a 50% admission fee waiver for students, said a press release.
Special scholarships ranging from 15% to 100% on top of SSC and HSC results are being offered in four-year programmes-BBA, Bengali, English, Fashion Design and Technology, CSE, and Islamic Studies.
In addition, a minimum 50% tuition fee waiver is being given for four-year's programmes in Civil, EEE, Textile, and Mathematics, and 100% Weber is given to those who have GPA-5.00 in both SSC and HSC in the case of a four-year's programme.
A 20% waiver on tuition fees is being offered in all Master's programmes.
Uttara University Admission Weeks Fall 2022 has started on August 2022 and will continue till 31 August 2022.