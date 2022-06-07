USAID Launch ‘Esho Shikhi’ project to improve quality of early education

Education

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

USAID Launch ‘Esho Shikhi’ project to improve quality of early education

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 05:44 pm
USAID Launch ‘Esho Shikhi’ project to improve quality of early education

US Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) launch five-year long 'Esho Shikhi' project to improve teachers' ability to deliver quality instruction in classrooms.

USAID will train master trainers, who will subsequently train teachers across the country and the project will direct train 20,000 teachers from 10,000 schools to enhance the quality of their teaching, while providing high-quality learning materials, read a media release

USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens joined the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Mr. Md. Aminul Islam Khan and Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Mr. Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam to launch the $38.5 million project. 

The project will provide hands-on training to teachers in 15 target districts, enabling them to utilize more innovative and effective teaching-learning approaches to improve reading and learning skills among marginalized students in grades 1-5. 

The Esho Shikhi initiative will complement the Government of Bangladesh's Fourth Primary Education Development Program (PEDP4) and support the government's commitment to improving teachers' ability to deliver quality instruction in classrooms. 

USAID's Esho Shikhi project will also focus on engaging parents and communities to increase learning opportunities for their children outside of the classroom. 

The program will also strengthen the capacity of community mentors to deliver quality education, and help communities mitigate hardships – including disasters or pandemics – to maintain continuous access and quality of education for their children.

"Improving learning opportunities and helping young Bangladeshi children succeed in school is a priority for USAID.  Our main goal under the Esho Shikhi project is to unlock the full potential of young students in the classroom and help them achieve their dreams for a brighter future," said USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens. 

Senior Secretary Mr. Khan applauded USAID's partnership with the Ministry, and stated, "Though we have ensured a 98 percent enrollment rate, we need to focus on ensuring 100 percent enrollment of children, especially for children who are living in disadvantaged and marginalized communities.  I hope the Esho Shikhi project will provide great support to the PEDP4 in engaging communities to support children's enrollment, reducing dropout, facilitating learning at school and at home, under the leadership of the Director General, DPE, and the PEDP4 program."

Esho Shikhi / USAID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

6h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

8h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

Dhaka University Butthan Club working for betterment of body and mind

14m | Videos
Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

Do's and don'ts during a fire accident

2h | Videos
What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

9h | Videos
How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

How to save yourself from hydrogen peroxide

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata