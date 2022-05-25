US resumes Fulbright programme after six years

Education

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

US resumes Fulbright programme after six years

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 07:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

US Embassy Dhaka has resumed the US Fulbright programme in Bangladesh after six years and launched the "Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)", a Department of State global initiative in partnership with BRAC University to promote small and medium enterprises (SME) and foster local women entrepreneurs, especially from underprivileged backgrounds. 

US Ambassador Peter Haas announced the resumption of the programme on Wednesday, said a press release.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC), established and budding entrepreneurs, and prominent public and private sector business professionals also joined the celebration.

The Fulbright programme is one of the United States' flagship exchange programmes that strengthens and expands people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh. 

With more than 4000 State Department exchange programme alumni, including 650 Bangladeshis who travelled to the United States under the Fulbright exchange programmes and more than 250 Americans who have conducted research and taught in Bangladesh, US Embassy Dhaka continues to fulfill its commitments toward ensuring quality education in Bangladesh by offering academic and professional development opportunities for students, teachers, and scholars. 

In partnership with BRAC University, the US Embassy is resuming the US Fulbright programme after a six-year suspension following the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack. 

The Women Empowerment Center of BRAC University's Business School (BBS) is hosting Dr Sharon Hart, the first Fulbright Specialist to help develop a curriculum for women entrepreneurship and leadership training, design research questions on gender and women economic empowerment issues and build the capacity to conduct workshops for researchers and BBS faculty members. 

The resumption of the US Fulbright programme is yet another significant effort by the US Embassy Dhaka as it continues to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Bangladesh.

This is the first time a Bangladeshi university will be conducting such programme through which 50 women entrepreneurs will have access to mentorship opportunity with successful businessowners as trainees to understand the practical challenges on the ground. This AWE project directly supports the US National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality.

US embassy Dhaka / Fulbright / BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

8h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

9h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

3h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

6h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

8h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide