US resumes Fulbright programme after six years

US Embassy Dhaka has resumed the US Fulbright programme in Bangladesh after six years and launched the "Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)", a Department of State global initiative in partnership with BRAC University to promote small and medium enterprises (SME) and foster local women entrepreneurs, especially from underprivileged backgrounds.

US Ambassador Peter Haas announced the resumption of the programme on Wednesday, said a press release.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, University Grants Commission (UGC), established and budding entrepreneurs, and prominent public and private sector business professionals also joined the celebration.

The Fulbright programme is one of the United States' flagship exchange programmes that strengthens and expands people-to-people ties and educational linkages between the United States and Bangladesh.

With more than 4000 State Department exchange programme alumni, including 650 Bangladeshis who travelled to the United States under the Fulbright exchange programmes and more than 250 Americans who have conducted research and taught in Bangladesh, US Embassy Dhaka continues to fulfill its commitments toward ensuring quality education in Bangladesh by offering academic and professional development opportunities for students, teachers, and scholars.

In partnership with BRAC University, the US Embassy is resuming the US Fulbright programme after a six-year suspension following the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

The Women Empowerment Center of BRAC University's Business School (BBS) is hosting Dr Sharon Hart, the first Fulbright Specialist to help develop a curriculum for women entrepreneurship and leadership training, design research questions on gender and women economic empowerment issues and build the capacity to conduct workshops for researchers and BBS faculty members.

The resumption of the US Fulbright programme is yet another significant effort by the US Embassy Dhaka as it continues to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Bangladesh.

This is the first time a Bangladeshi university will be conducting such programme through which 50 women entrepreneurs will have access to mentorship opportunity with successful businessowners as trainees to understand the practical challenges on the ground. This AWE project directly supports the US National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality.